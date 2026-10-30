Coroner Identifies Motorcyclist Killed In Route 901 Crash

COAL TOWNSHIP — A Schuylkill County man has died from injuries suffered in Tuesday’s motorcycle crash along Route 901 near Ranshaw. The News-Item reports Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley identified the victim as 57-year-old Daniel Bowers of Girardville.

Bowers was riding a motorcycle when it collided head-on with an SUV around 4:15pm near Aaron’s and Advance Auto Parts. Emergency crews initially requested a medical helicopter, but Bowers was transported by ambulance.

The SUV driver was also taken for medical treatment. Coal Township police, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation into the fatal collision.