Copper Pipe Theft Closes Montour Preserve Restroom

DANVILLE — A break-in at Montour Preserve left a restroom building closed after copper pipes were stolen. The Montour Area Recreation Commission says the theft happened overnight September 3 or 4 at the Heron Cove restroom building. MARC says someone entered the utility room, cut the copper pipes and removed them.

The restroom is closed until repairs are made, and water service is unavailable at the Heron Cove A and B pavilions. Officials on social media say portable toilets and a hand-washing station are in place. Anyone with information is asked to call MARC Director Bob Stoudt at 570-336-2060.