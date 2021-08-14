Convicted Snyder County Sex Offender Gets 20-40 Years

Middleburg Man Sentenced 20-40 Years for Multiple Sexual Assaults

MIDDLEBURG – A Middleburg man drew a 20-40 year state prison sentence for sexually assaulting a young female at least five times.

Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says Claude Sprenkel was handed that sentence Friday, and is not eligible for parole until he serves a minimum of 20 years. The DA says if Sprenkel’s ever paroled, he will be a lifetime Megan’s Law registrant.

The incidents occurred between 1992 and 1997, but the victim didn’t report the crimes until September 2018. Sprenkel was charged in November 2018, and convicted of the crimes this past May.