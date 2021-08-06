Conor Lamb Running for PA Senate Seat

PITTSBURGH — U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb said Friday he is running for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, joining a crowded Democratic field in one of the nation’s most competitive races. Lamb, a former Marine and federal prosecutor, rose to political prominence three years ago when he beat a Donald Trump-backed Republican in a special election that foreshadowed the 2018 Democratic takeover of the House.
The Senate race is wide open on both sides and is expected to be among the most expensive in next year’s U.S. midterm election. Lamb said in a YouTube video posted Friday that he is running, declaring: “I believe this is the most important Senate seat in the country.”