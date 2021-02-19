Congressman Keller: Over $600,000 Grant for Bucknell

WKOK Staff | February 19, 2021 |

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Some federal grant money is heading for Bucknell University to support immunology research there.  U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) says Bucknell has been awarded a $611,428 grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – an operation under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In a statement, Keller says the need for innovation and research into infectious diseases is critical right now and is grateful for the support toward Bucknell researchers.

