Cong. Keller Calls Pres. Biden Vaccine Mandate ‘Totalitarian’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Valley U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) says the latest vaccine mandate announced by President Joe Biden is a ‘totalitarian’ measure. Cong. Keller said this in a highly critical statement released Friday, vowing to fight the new rules ‘through all available means.’

Cong. Keller says President Biden’s mandate not only contradicts his previous assurances, it infringes on the most basic freedoms of American workers and employers to make their own health decisions. Thursday, the president announced a vaccination requirement for all federal employees, contractors, and private-sector businesses with 100 or more employees.

See Cong. Keller full statement below:

“Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate not only contradicts his previous assurances—it infringes on the most basic freedoms of America’s workers and employers to make their own health decisions regarding vaccination. This administration is trampling on the rights of 80 million private sector workers and weaponizing the federal bureaucracy to impose government-sanctioned workplace discrimination on the basis of vaccination status.

“As the top Republican on the House Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, I will fight these totalitarian measures through all available means. The federal government has no authority to dictate who is permitted to have a job, and Biden’s efforts to strong-arm employers into compliance will not stand.”