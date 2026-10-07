Community Rallies Around Coal Township Fire Victims

COAL TOWNSHIP — Community members are asking for help for a family displaced by a West Walnut Street fire in Coal Township. Ho Bott News reports the family lost nearly everything in the blaze, which affected four homes.

Friends and supporters are collecting gift cards for food, clothing, toiletries, and other everyday necessities. Donations can be dropped off at 214 East Sunbury Street in Shamokin.

A fundraiser organized for the family says one displaced resident helped rescue a neighboring family from an upper floor before escaping. Supporters say the family was left with only the clothes they were wearing. There is a GoFundMe account set up for the family.