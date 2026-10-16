Community Panel Awards $110,000 To CSO

LEWISBURG — A Greater Susquehanna Valley community panel awarded $110,000 to Central Susquehanna Opportunities during a meeting Thursday night in Lewisburg. The gathering drew 110 participants who heard from local nonprofits before voting on the funding.

The event was part of the 110th anniversary celebration of the First Community Foundation Partnership. The Williamsport-based foundation serves communities throughout the region.

The funding will support CSO’s transitional housing program, which helps individuals and families move toward stable housing. Foundation officials say the community-panel format gives local residents a direct voice in deciding how charitable dollars are invested.