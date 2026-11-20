SUNBURY — About 80 community leaders gathered evening in Danville to raise awareness and build partnerships addressing homelessness around here. Central Susquehanna Opportunities hosted the event, titled Homeless in the Valley.
CSO Executive Director Megan Bair says addressing homelessness requires greater collaboration, additional funding, and innovative solutions to solve the problems.
State Senator Linda Schlegel Culver, Degenstein Foundations, CSIU and the CSO were the major partners for ’s event which featured a short film produced by Chad Evans of Stone State Entertainment and a panel discussion. Organizers also unveiled the new Front Door Fund, established to help homeless individuals.