DANVILLE — Central Susquehanna Opportunities reports 1,872 housing-related needs across Northumberland, Columbia, and Montour counties from July through October. Northumberland County accounted for 1,244, Columbia County 497 and Montour County 131.

The figures were presented during CSO’s recent Homeless in the Valley event in Danville. Panelists included Maria Welch of Geisinger, Emily Gorski of DIG Furniture Bank, Chad Evans of Stone State Media, and Mark Rusanowsky of CSO.

The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit is supporting CSO’s new Front Door Fund. The Degenstein Foundations and State Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver helped make the event possible. Panelists emphasized cooperation among community organizations to address housing challenges.