Community History Day Planned At California Grange

WATSONTOWN — Local history, traditional crafts and old-fashioned skills will come together during Community History Day at California Grange #941 today (Sat). Organizers say the free event runs from 2 to 6pm.

Speakers will discuss 18th-century Washingtonville, the ghost town of Strawberry Ridge, and local flour mills and flour-bag textiles. The program also includes Grange records, lace making, spinning, and weaving demonstrations.

Food and homemade ice cream will be available, with food sales benefiting Concerned Citizens of Montour County. The Grange is at 17 California Road near Washingtonville. More info at pagrange.org