Community Giving Foundation Welcomes New Impact Coordinator

Ali Stevens | November 4, 2026 6:44 am |

BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation has hired Christopher Stowe as its new Impact Coordinator. They say the appointment will help strengthen nonprofit partnerships across the region. Stowe brings nine years of experience with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

His responsibilities include identifying community needs, building relationships with nonprofit organizations, and helping direct charitable resources where they’re needed most. He will also support nonprofit leadership development and evaluate the results of foundation grants.

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Written by Ali Stevens