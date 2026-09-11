Community Giving Foundation Celebrates Community Progress

DANVILLE — The Community Giving Foundation held an, at times, emotional celebration of community progress this week during their annual Grant Impact Celebration. About 160 nonprofit leaders, volunteers, donors and community partners gathered for the event.

The Foundation presented a $20,000 Economic Mobility Fund grant to the Getting Ahead Foundation. Regional Board Vice President Marissa Marshall Golla said the selection process was difficult, “The Getting Ahead Foundation works in a number of different areas, and the resources that they’re providing have already shown that they have a proven success rate. It’s going to be a huge boost because they already have an entire class full of people that are going to benefit from these resources that they’re providing.”

Foundation leaders also highlighted 274 grantmaking funds, $3.9 million awarded in 2025 and another $2.8 million awarded so far this year. The gathering celebrated the donors, staff and nonprofits who turn the funding into food, stability, opportunity, health and hope throughout the region. There is more information www.csgiving.org.