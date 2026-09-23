Community Fossil Dig Planned Saturday In Snyder County 

BEAVER SPRINGS — Families can search for ancient fossils Saturday during the annual Community Fossil Dig in Spring Township, Snyder County. The free event runs from 10am to 2pm at the Spring Township Shale Pit.

Geologists from Bucknell University and the Pennsylvania Geological Survey will help identify discoveries and answer questions. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Participants should bring a hammer, chisel or flathead screwdriver, and safety glasses. A limited supply of tools and safety equipment will be available.