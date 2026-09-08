Communities Plan September 11 Memorial Services

SHAMOKIN — Several communities in the area will mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks with memorial services. The News-Item reports events are planned in Shamokin, Mount Carmel Kulpmont. Organizers say the services will honor victims, first responders and military members. The schedule:

-Mount Carmel will hold its service Thursday September 10 at 6 p.m. at Clover Hose Fire Company on South Oak Street.

-Shamokin’s ceremony is Friday, September 11 at 5 p.m. at the city memorial near City Hall at Lincoln and Grant Street.

-Kulpmont’s observance is this Sunday , September 13 at 2 p.m. at the St. Mother Pauline Shrine on Chestnut Street.

Also in Danville, a Memorial Parade will form on September 11th at 5:30 at Danville Middle School and move at 6 p.m. A memorial service will then be held at Southside Fire Company Picnic Grounds following the parade.