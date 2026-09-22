Commonwealth University Plans About 175 Job Cuts

BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University plans to eliminate about 175 positions as it works toward a balanced budget. PennLive reports the cuts could include about 75 faculty jobs and 100 staff positions.

The reductions would affect Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield campuses. University officials say retirements, resignations, vacancies and reassignments could reduce the number of layoffs ultimately required.

Faculty members must be notified of potential cuts by October 30, while staff notices are expected in January. Affected employees would remain with the university through June 30, 2027, while officials evaluate course schedules, staffing levels and other academic services.