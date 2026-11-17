LIME RIDGE — Teachers at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech are temporarily suspending their strike and will return to classrooms Tuesday . The teachers’ association announced the decision Monday on the school’s Facebook page, citing concerns about lost instructional time.

The association and the school’s Joint Operating Committee agreed to a return-to-work plan while contract negotiations continue. Another bargaining session is scheduled for Thursday .

Teachers went on strike following nearly two years of unsuccessful contract negotiations. They are seeking salaries comparable to teachers in the school’s six sending districts, and the contract dispute remains unresolved.