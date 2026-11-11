Columbia County To Rededicate Soldiers And Sailors Monument

BLOOMSBURG — Columbia County will conclude its 250th anniversary celebration with a rededication of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Bloomsburg. This Saturday ’s ceremony will also pay tribute to all those who have served in the US Armed Services.

The event will be held at Town Square, across from the fountain. Participants are asked to arrive by 11:30am, with the ceremony beginning at noon. Organizers say the Caldwell Consistory will serve as the rain location. The rededication is part of Columbia County’s yearlong 250th anniversary observance.