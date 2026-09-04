Columbia County Murder Conviction Will Stand

HARRISBURG — A Columbia County man’s third-degree murder conviction will stand after a judge rejected his latest appeal. PA Attorney General Dave Sunday says Michael Crimi was convicted in 2021 of killing his then-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in 2017. Crimi was sentenced to 19 to 40 years in prison for third-degree murder.

The state Attorney General’s Office says a Columbia County judge rejected claims of ineffective counsel in a post-conviction filing. Attorney General Sunday says Crimi previously sought relief from the Superior Court, which also dismissed his claims.