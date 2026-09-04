Columbia County Murder Conviction Will Stand

Mark Lawrence | September 4, 2026 6:48 am |

HARRISBURG — A Columbia County man’s third-degree murder conviction will stand after a judge rejected his latest appeal. PA Attorney General Dave  says Michael Crimi was convicted in 2021 of killing his then-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in 2017.  Crimi was sentenced to 19 to 40 years in prison for third-degree murder.

The state Attorney General’s Office says a Columbia County judge rejected claims of ineffective counsel in a post-conviction filing.  Attorney General  says Crimi previously sought relief from the Superior Court, which also dismissed his claims.

About The Author

Written by Mark Lawrence

Program Director at Newsradio 1070 WKOK