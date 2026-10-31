Cold Weather Life Jacket Requirement Begins November First 

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania boaters must begin wearing life jackets today under the state’s annual cold weather boating safety law. The requirement runs November 1st through April 30th and applies to boats shorter than 16 feet, including canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards.

Life jackets must be worn while boats are moving or anchored. Pennsylvania boating officials warn cold water shock can cause sudden breathing difficulties and make swimming nearly impossible.

Boaters are encouraged to avoid traveling alone, dress for cold conditions, and carry a charged cellphone. Officials say wearing a life jacket greatly improves survival chances and allows more time for rescue.