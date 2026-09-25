Col. Bivens Highlights New State Police Tactical Training Area

HERSHEY — Pennsylvania State Police Acting Commissioner George Bivens says a new tactical training area will better prepare future troopers. He says the Callout Village is the latest completed portion of the new State Police Academy and will provide realistic training opportunities for state and local police.

Bivens says the replica homes, businesses and place of worship will give cadets realistic training for emergencies and dangerous situations. He says the goal is hands-on experience before troopers enter the field.

Bivens calls the project a long-term investment in officer safety and modern police training. The $400 million Academy reconstruction is expected to continue through 2028.