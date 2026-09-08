Coalition For Kids Plans Annual Fall Conference

SELINSGROVE — The Snyder County Coalition for Kids will bring its annual fall conference to Selinsgrove next month. The free event will be held Monday, October 19 , from 8 a.m. to noon at Susquehanna University’s Stretansky Concert Hall.

The Snyder County Coalition for Kids says this year’s theme is “From Basic Needs to Brighter Futures.” The conference will be open to the public, with doors opening at 7:45 a.m. at the Cunningham Center. Organizers say registration is available online through Eventbrite. Free parking will also be available for those attending.