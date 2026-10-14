Coalition Conference Focuses On Basic Needs And Families

SELINSGROVE — The Snyder County Coalition 4 Kids will bring community leaders together in Selinsgrove for its annual fall conference next week. The free event, “From Basic Needs to Brighter Futures,” will run from 8am to noon Monday, October 19 at Susquehanna University’s Stretansky Hall.

DIG Furniture Bank Executive Director Emily Gorski will deliver the keynote on helping families restore stability and dignity. A panel will discuss housing, recovery, mediation, energy assistance, and transportation, moderated by Snyder County District Attorney Heath Brosius. Registration is available through Eventbrite.