Coal Township Woman Found in Street Dies, Ruled Suspicious

COAL TOWNSHIP – A 21-year-old Coal Township woman has died from her injuries after being found in the middle of a township street, and its being considered suspicious. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says Cheyenne Swartz died at Geisinger just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lynn says Swartz was pronounced brain dead after being unresponsive since she was taken to the hospital days earlier.

According to The Daily Item, Coal Township Police say the woman was found in the 1400 of West Arch Street, reportedly two blocks from her home. Officers are still investigating the incident.