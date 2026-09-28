Coal Township Man Charged With Robbing Disabled Man

SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township man is accused of robbing a disabled man after following him from a Shamokin skills-game business. NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… Police say 25-year-old Paul Delbo stole several hundred dollars from the victim.

Investigators say surveillance video showed Delbo watching the man inside a business, then following him after he left. Police allege Delbo later struck the victim, pushed him from his motorized scooter and took his fanny pack. Delbo faces felony robbery and several misdemeanor charges. Bail was set at $25,000.