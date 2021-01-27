Chris Reis Not Seeking Re-Election To Sunbury City Council

SUNBURY – One of Sunbury’s city councilmen will not be seeking re-election next year. In a statement Tuesday evening, Chris Reis announced he won’t seek re-election to council. He says he also won’t seek election as Mayor either.

Reis says he’s considered this decision for about the last year and says it’s in the best interest for his family, businesses and himself. Reis says he wants to watch his sons continue to grow and get involved in sports and school, and wants to expand his business opportunities in the city.

Reis says he does plan to continue working with community partners on economic development and is proud of the work council has done while he was in office.

Reis full statement:

“After lengthy consideration and reflection I have come to the decision that I will not be seeking re-election as a member of city council for the city of Sunbury, nor will I be seeking election as mayor. I have gone back and forth on this decision for nearly a year, with many residents offering me their support for running which I am forever grateful for, but ultimately at this time it is in the best interest for my family, my businesses and myself to not run. As my sons continue to grow and get involved in sports and school I enjoy being a part of that whether it be being able to coach their teams or attend field trips with their school. The city deserves someone readily available to put forth the dedicated work necessary to continue moving this city forward and I worry that will be personally impacted for me moving forward which ultimately led me to this decision. I also have seen this city as a great place to start a business and am looking forward to expanding the businesses I currently have while exploring the opportunity to start more business within the city. I thank the citizens of the city who trusted me 3 years ago to become a part of this council. I hope that the work I have done so far and will continue to do over the next 11 months have made them happy with their decision. I am proud of the things we have been able to accomplish over my time so far. With the rest of my time I want to continue solidifying the new policies and procedures our code office is following to make things simpler and more streamlined for our residents, while creating a greater urgency around the continued fight against blight in the city. I also plan to continue working with our community partners on economic development. The city has seen some large businesses leave over the last couple years due to multiple reasons but we also have seen many new businesses come in and I truly believe over the next 12-24 months will be a great time in economic development as we have more people invested in the future right now than any time during my tenure on council. I look forward to continuing my work with the non profits that I serve on, along with continuing to have my businesses be a part of the community with events and giving back however we can. I am not ruling out returning to this in the future but for now I wish nothing but success to whoever is on the new look council in 2022. I am excited to continue being an active community member and helping to continue pushing Sunbury into a more attractive city for future businesses and residents. I encourage any resident with questions on any new policies or anything they’d like to see accomplished by me during the rest of my tenure to please reach out to me. Thank you!”