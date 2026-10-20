Child Dies After Being Struck By Car In Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG — A child died Monday after being struck by a car outside Mifflinburg Elementary School in Union County. Mifflinburg Police Chief Tracy Fetterman says the accident happened shortly before 5:30pm on Shipton Street.

Investigators say a 71-year-old Muncy man was driving when the child attempted to cross the road and was struck. Emergency responders treated the child at the scene before transporting the victim to WellSpan Evangelical Hospital.

The Union County Deputy Coroner pronounced the child dead at the hospital. Police have not released the child’s name or age. The State Police crash reconstruction unit is assisting Mifflinburg police with the ongoing investigation.