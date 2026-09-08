Chief Slack Hosts Coffee With Community Thursday

SUNBURY —The goal is ‘building a stronger community’ this Thursday in Sunbury.

Sunbury Police Chief Brad Slack will meet with residents this Thursday morning for coffee and conversation at Weis Markets on North Fourth Street. The Sunbury Police Department says the informal event will run from 9 to 11 a.m.

The chief says residents will be able to meet, ask questions, share concerns, or talk with Chief Slack about Sunbury and public safety. State Highway Safety representatives will also attend and provide safety information and resources.

Police say there will be no speeches or formal meetings, just an opportunity to strengthen relationships between officers and the community.