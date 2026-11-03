Chicken Barbecue Fundraiser To Help Sunbury Constable

SUNBURY — In Sunbury, a chicken barbecue fundraiser Friday will benefit State Constable Sam Spigelmeyer, who was recently diagnosed with stage four cancer. Supported by Sunbury police and others, the event will be held at Cameron Park in Sunbury, beginning at noon and continuing until sold out.

Chicken platters cost $13, with half-chicken portions available for $9. Organizers say the fundraiser will also feature beverages and sweet treats. The event is sponsored by Lytle’s HVAC and the Sunbury Police Officers Association. Advance tickets are available at the Sunbury Police Department on Arch Street. Call 570-286-4584.