Chesapeake Bay Earns Highest Health Score In 20 Years

HARRISBURG — The Chesapeake Bay has earned its highest overall health score since annual report cards began 20 years ago. The Pennsylvania Capital-Star reports the Bay received a C-plus, with the Susquehanna River serving as its largest tributary.

Researchers with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science say eight of 15 Bay regions improved this year. Pollution levels generally held steady or declined, although water clarity and harmful algae indicators worsened.

Scientists say restoration projects, agricultural improvements and a relatively dry year all contributed to the gains. The report also says continued investment will be needed to maintain progress across the Chesapeake watershed.