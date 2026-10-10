Cherished Cats Rescue Stretched As Need Surges 

LEWISBURG — Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance says demand for help keeps growing as its foster network remains full. The Lewisburg organization has taken in 113 cats and kittens this year, with 78 currently in foster care.

One recent rescue brought 14 cats to safety from an abandoned home. Among them was Doug, a kitten found with both eyes sealed shut by infection. Several rescued cats are now at The Scratching Post Cat Café awaiting adoption.

Cherished Cats says non-routine medical costs have topped $12,000, with overall veterinary costs nearing $48,000.

A National Cat Day matching campaign runs October 17 through 29. Events include Kittens at the Library October 17 and a Lewisburg cat-themed walking tour October 24. More information is available at cherishedcats.org.