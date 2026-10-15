Charges Dropped In 1963 Union County Rape Case

LEWISBURG — Rape charges against a 77-year-old Sunbury attorney have been withdrawn because the alleged conduct occurred too long ago to prosecute.

The state Attorney General’s Office dropped the case against Thomas Boop on Wednesday .

State police had accused Boop of incidents between June and September 1963 in a Hartley Township, Union County barn. The case was transferred from the Union County District Attorney’s Office because District Attorney Brian Kerstetter knows Boop and has worked with him.