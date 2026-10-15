Charges Dropped In 1963 Union County Rape Case

LEWISBURG — Rape charges against a 77-year-old Sunbury attorney have been withdrawn because the alleged conduct occurred too long ago to prosecute.
The state Attorney General’s Office dropped the case against Thomas Boop on .
State police had accused Boop of incidents between June and in a Hartley Township, Union County barn. The case was transferred from the Union County District Attorney’s Office because District Attorney Brian Kerstetter knows Boop and has worked with him.
The Attorney General’s Office says the allegations predated the applicable statutes of limitations. Court records show a preliminary hearing was canceled. Boop has held an active Pennsylvania law license since 1974.