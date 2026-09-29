Centralia Fire Company Station Burgled, State Police Seeking Help

CENTRALIA — State police are investigating a burglary at the Centralia Fire Company station on Locust Avenue. The break-in happened sometime between August 22nd and 24th. Police say someone stole a Motorola two-way radio and a toolbox containing assorted hand tools.

The items, taken from a piece of fire apparatus parked at the station, are valued at about 750 dollars. An investigator also found evidence of forced entry at the rear of the station. The fire company is located at 600 Locust Avenue in Centralia. State police say no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers.