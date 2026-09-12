Central PA Chamber Seeks Small Business Survey Responses 

MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Federal Reserve System to gather information about the financial needs of small businesses. The 2026 Small Business Credit Survey is open through November 13.

The confidential survey asks business owners about current conditions, financing experiences and their outlook for the future. It is open to for-profit businesses with fewer than 500 employees, including businesses that have recently closed or are preparing to launch.

The Federal Reserve says survey results help shape lending programs, economic research and small business support efforts. More information is available at FedSmallBusiness.org.