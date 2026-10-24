Central PA Chamber Celebrates 15 Years Of Growth

WILLIAMSPORT — Fifteen consecutive years of membership growth highlighted the Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting Thursday in Williamsport. More than 200 business and community leaders attended the celebration at Farrington Place.

Chamber President Tea Jay Aikey (eye-key) says membership has grown to nearly 700, spanning more than 100 zip codes. Lycoming County now ranks third in membership, behind Northumberland and Union counties.

Williamsport entrepreneur Dan Manetta delivered a keynote address about leadership, growth, and personal transformation. His message encouraged attendees to embrace new opportunities, regardless of age or circumstances.