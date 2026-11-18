BLOOMSBURG — A Central Columbia High School agriculture teacher has received a Pennsylvania Senate citation recognizing his contributions to agricultural education. State Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver presented the citation to Douglas Brown last week.

Brown teaches agricultural and environmental science and serves as the school’s FFA adviser. He was selected for an outstanding service award from the National Association of Agricultural Educators.

Brown also received the Pennsylvania Association of Agricultural Educators’ Cliff Day Outstanding Service Award earlier this year. Culver praised his dedication to helping students develop leadership skills and explore careers in agriculture.