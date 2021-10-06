CBS’ Stacy Lyn: Facebook Whistle Blower Seems to be ‘Credible’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Facebook executives are now under fire after a whistle blower’s testimony said the company puts profits over safety.

That whistle blower is Francis Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, and CBS’s Stacy Lyn told WKOK’s On The Mark Wednesday this all seems to be credible, “She said Facebook knew it was promoting anorexia content to its young users. She said the different authoritarian or terrorist-based leaders were using it to spy on people, and from what she had seen, executives would rather risk misinformation than risk losing money.”

According to Lyn, Haugen also said Facebook’s business model has constantly been relying on changing its algorithms, even if it was harmful. Haugen is also calling on congress to regulate social media and Lyn says that would actually gain full support in Washington, “I think his back’s against the wall, so there has to be some accountability on the side of Mark Zuckerberg and his company. Lawmakers seem to be all for…which is shocking in Washington…but the Democrats and Republicans coming together saying there needs to be regulating here.”

But the big issue that is likely to complicate the process is…free speech, “A lot of sticklers will jump out into this one for sure in the free speech category. It could be for the better good of people like us that use Facebook and see these algorithms come up with negative content. That’s the big umbrella over this.”

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg has since posted a rebuttle, stating Haugen is ‘painting a false picture’ and her accusations are ‘deeply illogical.’ Hear more insights from Stacy Lyn on the WKOK Podcast Page.