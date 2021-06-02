Building Leaders Graduate Virtually

MILTON—The 2021 class of Building Leaders for the Susquehanna Valley held their graduation ceremony virtually recently. Building Leaders is a decades old program of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, designed to grow community awareness and foster the leadership skills of area high school juniors.

Students from seven area school districts participated in the monthly sessions via Zoom, hearing from speakers on a variety of topics, geared to help them have a better understanding of themselves and the world around them. Just prior to the ceremony portion, the students from the various schools completed their culminating projects by presenting business plans to a panel of “sharks,” made up of chamber staff and members.

You can see a list of this year’s graduates below:

The 2021 Graduating Class included: Theadora Duane, Bloomsburg Area High School; William Gronlund, Lewisburg Area High School; Ashton Canelo and Matthew Terwilliger, Meadowbrook Christian School; Jessica Dodge, Millville Area High School; Kelly Hause and Ian Keefer, Milton Area High School; Morgan Brill, Savich Chapman, Hattie Hopper and Joseph Quinton, Southern Columbia Area High School; and Liam Boyer, Nathan McCormack, Kaelyn Watson, Alayna Wilkins and Jason Wood, Warrior Run High School.