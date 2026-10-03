Buggy Town Work Camp Offering Free Home Repairs

MIFFLINBURG — Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish is preparing to host the Buggy Town Work Camp in July 2027. Coordinator Kim Sawyer says the program will provide free home repairs for qualifying residents within about 45 minutes of Mifflinburg.

“I would want them to know that there’s an opportunity for them to have home repairs, many levels of home repairs, and at no cost, so that they can stay in their home safely.”

Sawyer says the project will require extensive planning, supplies and volunteer support, “It is a huge, huge undertaking, but it’s so worth it to do whatever we can for our three-county area. We need to get applicants. We need to get volunteers to deliver all the supplies and paint.”

IF you’d like your house worked on, or wish to donate, help do some of the work, make deliveries, or help in any way, call Kim Sawyer at 570-713-4577 or email kimssawyer@gmail.com.