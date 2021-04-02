Bucknell Will Continue In-Person Instruction This Fall

WKOK Staff | April 2, 2021 |

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University says it will continue with in-person instruction next fall, but will also return to a normal academic calendar, barring a COVID-19 resurgence. Bucknell made these announcements Friday. This comes after the university experienced a COVID outbreak on campus at the beginning of this spring semester, but it has since subsided.

Bucknell says there will be a fall break next fall semester, beginning when classes end Friday, October 8 and extending through Tuesday, October 12. Students will also have a Thanksgiving break. Fall classes will then end Tuesday, December 7, with final exams finishing Thursday, December 16.

As of now, Bucknell says it’s planning on in-person instruction and an unmodified academic calendar for the Spring 2022 semester, with classes beginning Tuesday, January 18. A spring break is also scheduled from March 12 through 20.

The university says it’ll still stick with its COVID-19 class schedule for next fall, which allows 30 minutes between classes for aerosol dispersion and additional cleaning.

Commencement for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, May 22, 2022.

