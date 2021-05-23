Bucknell University Bans Participants of May 13 Harassment Incident From Commencement

LEWISBURG- Bucknell University has banned from Sunday’s commencement a number of students identified as participants in the May 13 harassment of the LGBTQ+ community. PennLive reports that President John Bravman made the announcement yesterday in an email to students, parents and employees updating them on the investigation of the incident outside Tower House, the residence of Fran’s House student affinity group. The Community Conduct Board will hear the cases of students identified as participants and determine appropriate sanctions in accordance with procedures in the Student Handbook, he said.

That board consists of 15 students, 15 faculty members and 15 staff members but a panel of three normally hears cases. One of the three is a student. Bravman did not say how many students have been banned from commencement. They were identified in the preliminary stages of an investigation by the Philadelphia law firm Cozen O’Connor, he said. Cozen O’Connor was retained by Bucknell to investigate the incident and what the administration claims were issues with the response by Department of Public Safety officers.