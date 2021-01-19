Bucknell To Start Spring Semester As Planned, February 1

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University is sticking with its two-week delay to begin on-campus learning for the spring semester. The university announced Tuesday the spring semester will start as planned Monday, February 1. The new date, originally selected last fall, is intended to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 following winter break.

They say, due to the later start of classes, spring break is eliminated and the semester ends Friday, May 21. Commencement is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, May 23. The university says so far, around 240 students have chosen remote instruction, as compared to about 350 in the fall, with nearly 3,500 students expected on campus.

The statement says all students who plan to live on campus or take in-person classes will again be required to produce two negative PCR tests before returning. Students will also still be required to take weekly tests through February. Move-in will take place January 29, 30 and 31, and only one family member or guest will be permitted to accompany students, with face coverings being worn at all times.