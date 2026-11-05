Bucknell To Host 21st Annual River Symposium

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University will host its 21st annual River Symposium Friday and Saturday at the Elaine Langone Center. Scientists, educators, and conservation professionals will discuss the health and future of Pennsylvania’s rivers and watersheds.

This year’s event is being held in partnership with the Pennsylvania Master Naturalist Program. Bucknell alumnus Jack Schmidt, a Colorado River researcher, will deliver Friday evening’s keynote address at 6:15.