Bucknell To Host 21st Annual River Symposium

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University will host its 21st annual River Symposium and at the Elaine Langone Center. Scientists, educators, and conservation professionals will discuss the health and future of Pennsylvania’s rivers and watersheds.
This year’s event is being held in partnership with the Pennsylvania Master Naturalist Program. Bucknell alumnus Jack Schmidt, a Colorado River researcher, will deliver evening’s keynote address at 6:15.
‘s presentations include a discussion of a new fish passage project on the Susquehanna River near Shikellamy State Park. The symposium also features research exhibits, panel discussions, and student presentations. More information at Bucknell.edu.