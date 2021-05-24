Bucknell to Conduct All Fall 2021 Courses in Person

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University says its fully returning to normal, in-person classes next fall. Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak made that announcement Monday morning, citing the University’s requirement for students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to their arrival. She also cited the faculty’s overwhelming preference for teaching in person.

Barring any unforeseen pandemic developments, Bucknell says hybrid and remote instruction will not be offered as options. Classroom health and safety protocols will be in place. In partnership with the Environmental Health & Safety Committee, members of Mermann-Jozwiak’s staff are working to safely increase classroom density, while observing governmental safety guidelines. Information about masking and cleaning protocols and other health-related considerations will be shared later.