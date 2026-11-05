Bucknell Student-Run Thrift Store Gives Clothing New Life

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University students are giving used clothing a second life while learning how to operate a business. Bison Thrift opened in September at the Elaine Langone Center, offering affordable secondhand clothing and promoting sustainability.

The store was founded by graduates Ella Slayton and Elliott Kilgallen, who developed the business through campus sustainability initiatives. It now employs four students under manager Rory Hunter, a junior studying environmental studies and English.

The project also gives students practical experience with budgeting, pricing, and business operations. Organizers hope sales will eventually cover operating expenses while keeping usable clothing out of landfills.