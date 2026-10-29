Bucknell Research Finds Party Loyalty Outweighing Economic Concerns

LEWISBURG — New research from Bucknell University suggests political loyalty may outweigh economic concerns when Americans vote in next week’s midterm elections.

Political science professor Chris Ellis says increasing polarization is changing how voters evaluate candidates and their performance.

The study, based on two nationwide surveys of 1,200 Americans each, found strong party attachments often outweigh economic conditions. Researchers also found partisan voters were less likely to prioritize candidate qualifications or holding elected officials accountable.

Ellis says voters increasingly view elections as expressions of personal identity rather than judgments about the economy. The findings suggest that economic dissatisfaction may not necessarily translate into election losses for incumbents.