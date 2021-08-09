Bucknell Receives Largest Single Pledge in University History

LEWISBURG – A 1958 Bucknell University graduate plans to make the largest single gift to the university in the school’s history. Bucknell announced Monday Michael Pascucci has pledged more than $40 million – $30 million of which will support an unrestricted, need-based financial aid endowment through the Pascucci Family Scholarship.

Lisa Keegan is the Vice President for Enrollment Management, “The incredible generosity of the Pascucci family gift will transform the lives of future Bucknellians for years to come. The commitment to financial aid is incredible. It will help us to ensure a Bucknell education will be an option, despite a student’s ability to pay.”

Bucknell says approximately $10 million more will enable improvements in and around Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.

Those include the new Michael C. Pascucci Team Center and a turf practice field, anticipated to open in 2023, “That athletic complex is one of the first parts of campus that our prospective students and families and visitors see and we’re really looking forward to seeing those improvements, but also how they’ll impact our student athletes.”

The university says it will recognize the historic pledge by naming that area of campus the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex. The complex’s name will be displayed on a new video board at the Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium, construction of which is also supported by more than $1 million in giving by additional donors.According to the university, Pascucci was the first member of his immediate family to attend college – enabling him to succeed to a degree he could never have anticipated at age 17 and a highly successful career in the finance industry.