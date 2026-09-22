Bucknell Prof Warns AI Could Eliminate Career Starters

LEWISBURG — A Bucknell University professor says artificial intelligence could quietly eliminate entry-level work traditionally used to train young professionals.

Keith Quesenberry says tasks such as first drafts, basic research, spreadsheets and summaries increasingly can be handled by AI.

Quesenberry says those assignments have traditionally given new employees opportunities to make mistakes, receive feedback and develop professional judgment. He says removing them could leave workers appearing capable without enough real experience.

Quesenberry says colleges may need to create more sustained projects, revision and real-world assignments. He says students still need AI skills but should use the technology to become better thinkers.