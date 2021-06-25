Bucknell, Mount Carmel’s Fiamoncini Competing of US Olympic Trials Today

EUGENE, OR – Bucknell University track and field star and Mount Carmel’s own Maura Fiamoncini begins her quest to Tokoyo representing Team USA. Fiamoncini will compete in the javelin preliminaries at the track and field Olympic Trials this afternoon at 4 p.m. ET in Eugene, Oregon.

Each athlete will get three throws in today’s preliminaries. The top 12 marks from today’s preliminaries will move on to Saturday’s final round at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Fiamonici threw her lifetime best (185-4) at the NCAA Championships in Eugene last week, finishing in third place. That personal best ranks eighth among her competitors in a highly talented field.

Photo – Bucknell University Athletics