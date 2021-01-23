Bucknell Men’s and Women’s Basketball Paused After Positive COVID Cases

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball games between Bucknell and Colgate scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24 have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball programs’ Tier 1.

The two men’s basketball games and two women’s basketball games between the Bison and Raiders will be rescheduled following discussions with the two schools and the League office.

The Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball games against Lehigh scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, and Sunday, Jan. 31 will also be postponed with scheduling adjustments to be announced at a later date.

NCAA TIER 1 DEFINITION: Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

